DITV: UI President Barbara Wilson talks the future of DEI on campus
In an exclusive interview, UI President Barbara Wilson discussed several topics. One hot topic is the future of what DEI, or diversity, equity, and inclusion, looks like on campus is changing after an Iowa Board of Regents decision last month.
Cara Dulin is a reporter for DITV. She is a fourth year in SJMC majoring in journalism and economics and minoring in Spanish and translation. She enjoys learning about and reporting on politics and the arts.