Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Bradley

Ryan Paris, Photojournalist
April 18, 2024

The Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Bradley Braves at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on April 17th, 2024 for a stand-alone game. The Hawkeyes powered past the Braves with a late surge to win 11-6.

Bradley opened the scoring in the first inning with a home run before Iowa scored three runs in the second to take the lead. The Braves then scored four in the fourth and one in the fifth before the Hawkeyes scored eight unanswered in the sixth through eighth innings to secure the win.

Andy Nelson went 1-3 with a walk and 3 RBI, leading the way for the Hawkeyes.

Chaos on the base paths was key to the Hawkeye victory as Ben Swails, Kellen Strohmeyer, Reese Moore, Kyle Huckstorf, Gable Mitchell, Ben Wilmes, and Michael Seegers all stole bases.

With the win, the Hawkeyes improve 18-15 while the Braves fall to 10-24. Iowa will host Rutgers for a three-game weekend series at Duane Banks Field starting on April 19th at 6:05 pm.

Ryan Paris
Iowa infielder Blake Guerin and utility player Andy Nelson embrace before a baseball game between Bradley and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Braves 11-6.

 
