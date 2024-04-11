The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa baseball vs. St. Thomas

Ryan Paris, Photojournalist
April 11, 2024

Iowa baseball took on St. Thomas at Duane Banks Field for a stand-alone game in Iowa City on April 10th, 2024. The Hawkeyes came out on top in a slugfest to win 17-11.

The Tommies got off to a hot start by scoring 5 runs in the first. The Hawkeyes countered with 6 of their own in the third. St. Thomas regained the lead in the fourth and held it until Iowa blew the game open with another 6-run inning in the 6th, never looking back.

Kyle Huckstorf led the charge going 4-5 with 3 RBI and 2 runs.

Raider Tello, Davis Cop, and Gable Mitchell all had 3 RBI games while Michael Seegers drew 3 walks to provide the Hawkeyes the offense they needed to win.

With the result, the Hawkeyes improved to 17-13 on the year and 11-3 at home. The Tommies drop to 10-14 overall.

The Hawkeyes begin a weekend series at Ohio State on Friday at 6:00 PM.

2024_04_10_StThomasBaseball_RP_0001
Gallery25 Photos
Ryan Paris/The Daily Iowan
Teammates Brant Hogue and Jack Whitlock talk before a baseball game between St. Thomas and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tommies 17-11.

