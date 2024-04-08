The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 2024 solar eclipse from Iowa City

Byline photo of Ava Neumaier
Ava Neumaier and Emma Calabro
April 8, 2024

Hundreds of students and community members flocked to the Pentacrest to observe a nearly total solar eclipse on Monday.

The UI Department of Physics and Astronomy set up three telescopes behind a booth of polarized eclipse glasses but soon ran out of the special glasses. Long lines formed behind the telescopes, where viewers could see the orange sliver of the sun getting slowly covered by the moon. 

The eclipse reached its peak at 2:01 pm, where onlookers remarked that the sun resembled “a fingernail.” The Pentacrest became briefly colder and windier, with the sky darkening. The eclipse lasted from 12:45 to 2:20.

2024_04_08_Eclipse_AN_3
Gallery14 Photos
Ava Neumaier
A group of Iowa students watches the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. Hundreds of people came to the Pentacrest to watch the partial eclipse.

About the Contributor
Ava Neumaier, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Ava Neumaier is a first-year student at the University of Iowa, majoring in English & Creative Writing. She was the Editor-in-Chief of her high school yearbook in New York, and has interned for a New York Times photographer. She enjoys taking pictures of performances and student life.
