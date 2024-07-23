The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
“Back in the Game”: An Iowa football fan guide to EA Sports College Football 25
What If? | Iowa football’s disappointing loss in the 1986 Rose Bowl
Downtown employees and owners reeling by new parking rates
North Liberty Community Pantry looking to expand with increase in need
Extreme weather places Iowa communities at infrastructural and financial risk
Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

North Liberty Community Pantry looking to expand with increase in need

The pantry’s board is looking to raise $4 million to cover the cost of a new facility.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Reporter
July 23, 2024
Steve+Smith+and+other+food+pantry+volunteers+help+unload+a+Table+to+Table+truck+full+of+produce+at+the+North+Liberty+Food+Pantry+in+North+Liberty%2C+Iowa+on+Tuesday%2C+July+23%2C+2024.
Sahithi Shankaiahgari
Steve Smith and other food pantry volunteers help unload a Table to Table truck full of produce at the North Liberty Food Pantry in North Liberty, Iowa on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

The North Liberty Community Pantry is looking to raise $4 million to fund a new 10,500-square-foot facility to meet increased needs and the growing population in rural Johnson County.

The pantry has doubled the amount of food served and nearly doubled the number of families served since 2021, according to data collected by the pantry.

“So we have seen food insecurity rise dramatically in our community and amongst our neighbors over just the last two years,” Ryan Bobst, the pantry’s executive director, said. “Just the sheer volume of service that we’re doing is well beyond the physical capacity of the building.”

Currently, the pantry is located at 89 North Jones Boulevard in North Liberty on half an acre of land. The new site, at 350 West Penn Street in North Liberty, is three acres and 3.75 times bigger than the pantry’s current accommodations.

Bobst said at the current site, there is not enough food storage, requiring them to partner with local retailers like Fareway and Field Day Brewing to store food until they can make space at the pantry.

“With the new facility, that won’t be an issue,” Amanda Blair, the co-chair of the fundraising campaign for the pantry expansion, said. “We’ll have a significant amount of freezer and fridge storage space where we can easily accommodate those items when they’re brought to us and really expand our offerings to the families that are coming to shop with us.”

The new site is also more accessible to the pantry’s clients, Bobst said. The new site is closer to the heart of North Liberty and is on a bike path that runs through the city. Bobst said accessibility was important in considering a new site, with only 42 percent of the pantry’s users saying they had reliable transportation to the pantry.

Bobst said the new site will give the pantry more space to serve families with dignity by allowing them to shop for their food and for volunteer staff to have ample space to stock goods.

“This is going to be an efficient tool for us to better serve our neighbors experiencing food insecurity,” Bobst said. “We will have adequate and ample space to provide more variety of food options, to have more volume of food options, and to continue to treat families with dignity and respect.”

In addition to providing access to food, the pantry has a clothing closet that provides pantry users with free in-season clothing, Allison Bates, the fundraising campaign co-chair and former chair of the pantry’s board, said.

By expanding the site, it also allows the pantry to keep more stock of clothing items so that the pantry doesn’t have to redirect donations if it doesn’t have space.

It also means the pantry won’t ever have to turn away large donations from wholesalers because of a lack of space, Bates said.

The pantry will also have a dedicated space for the Johnson County Social Services Navigator to have office hours to help pantry users that come from all over Johnson County.

“We want to be able to expand so we can continue to work with families on other goals as well,” Bates said. “We’ll have intake offices to be able to interview families, talk to them, connect them with other resources, provide clothing and food under the same roof.”

So far, the pantry has raised over $600,000 and has approached the Johnson County Board of Supervisors for a grant of $100,000 toward the project.

The pantry has previously received grants from the county to restock food and buy more food, but Bobst said he is hopeful the county will be able to commit to investing in growing the pantry that serves the rural residents of Johnson County.

In addition to serving North Liberty, the pantry serves residents from Tiffin, Solon, Oxford, Hills, and other parts of rural Johnson County.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Johnson County
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark takes a photo with Coralville Community food Pantry workers during a charity event at the Coralville food pantry on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Caitlin Clark raises over $100,000 for Coralville food pantry over two years
An Iowa City police car is seen on March 2, 2023.
Iowa City police seeks new officers in hopes to reach full staffing levels
Carpentry apprentices work on constructing scaffold during a class at the Five Rivers Carpenters JATC training facility in Cedar Rapids on Friday, April 19, 2024.
Iowa trade worker registration increases, UI seeks students for pre-apprenticeship
More in Latest News
A flooded construction site is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Monday, July 22, 2024.
Extreme weather places Iowa communities at infrastructural and financial risk
Hawks in the WNBA | Clark continues record-breaking season in first All-Star Game nod
Hawks in the WNBA | Clark continues record-breaking season in first All-Star Game nod
Iowa’s Austin West runs in the men’s 60-meter hurdles prelim during the Hawkeye Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. West qualified for the finals after running 8.04 seconds. The Hawkeye Invitational hosted Ball State, Bradley, Indian Hills, Iowa, Iowa Central, Missouri, Northern Iowa, Western Illinois, Wis.-River Falls, and unattached individuals.
Hawkeye multi-event athlete Austin West embraces coaching role in fellow West High hurdler’s journey to state title
More in News
A Delta check-in kiosk displays that “Windows did not load correctly” at Palm Springs International Airport after a computer glitch grounded many of the flights in and out of Palm Springs, Calif., July 19, 2024
Iowa City, surrounding areas experience minimal disruptions in global technology outage
Mayor Bruce Teague addresses the council during a Iowa City City Council meeting at the City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.
IC City Council splits vote on license plate recognition ordinance
Iowa City Council members listen to a statement from a community member during an Iowa City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
Iowa City City Council moves along with tobacco regulation discussion
About the Contributor
Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Public Policy. Before his role as Politics Editor Liam was a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
The Daily Iowan • © 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in