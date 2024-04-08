The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall finish illustrious Iowa women’s basketball careers in national championship loss
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game – No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 1 South Carolina
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Women's Basketball team get ready for National Championship
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on South Carolina in the national championship
DITV Sports: Gabbie Marshall's relentless defense is key factor in Iowa Women's Basketball Title run
DITV: Students Represent their Cultures Through Dance and Fashion at Walk It Out

Walk It Out, a multicultural fashion show, held their annual event over the weekend.
Kayla Smith, DITV Reporter
April 8, 2024
Scott Griffin performs during 24ThankYou’s set during the Mission Creek Festival at Riverside Theater on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
DITV: Mission Creek Returns for its Nineteenth Year
Iowa guard Kate Martin and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walk off the court during the NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The Gamecocks defeated the Hawkeyes, 87-75.
DITV Sports: Iowa Falls to South Carolina in National Championship, Clark Checks Out for Final Time
Iowa fans watch the NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on Sunday, April 7, 2024. South Carolina defeated Iowa 87-75.
DITV: Hawkeyes' React to National Championship Loss
DITV: IC Community Celebrates International Transgender Day of Visibility
DITV: UI Library Exhibit Programming Addresses Censorship
DITV: COGS Demonstrate During One Day For Iowa
