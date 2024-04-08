The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
DITV: Hawkeyes’ React to National Championship Loss

DITV reporters were scattered across the country to capture reactions of the national championship between Iowa and South Carolina.
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Byline photo of Brady Behrend
Byline photo of Johnny Valtman
Byline photo of Jayce Bertrand
Michael Merrick, Brady Behrend, Johnny Valtman, and Jayce Bertrand
April 8, 2024
About the Contributors
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.
Brady Behrend, DITV Reporter
(he/him)
Brady Behrend is a Junior Journalism and Mass Communications major. This is his first year as a reporter for DITV and he is interested in sports and campus events.
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
