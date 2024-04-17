The Daily Iowan
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin Drafted to the WNBA
The 2024 WNBA Draft had one of its most stacked classes ever. Although Clark was drafted first overall, another Iowa Hawkeye also got the nod.
David Consuelos
,
DITV Reporter
April 17, 2024
DITV: Incarcerated Iowans Learn Valuable Skills
DITV: Iran launches missiles toward Israel, causing concern for more potential conflicts
DITV: Iowa City Community Demonstrates to Keep RVAP Active
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and Women's Basketball Return to Carver One Last Time
DITV Sports: Iowa Falls to South Carolina in National Championship, Clark Checks Out for Final Time
DITV: Hawkeyes' React to National Championship Loss
David Consuelos
, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
David Consuelos is a senior at the University of Iowa. This is his second year at the Daily Iowan and he is studying Analytical Economics. he enjoys reporting on local businesses, events, and Hawkeye sports.
Close