Photos: Iowa Baseball vs. Michigan

Ryan Paris and Ethan McLaughlin
April 5, 2024

The Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Michigan Wolverines at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on April 5th, 2024 for the first game of a three-game series. The Hawkeyes walked it off in extra innings to win 3-2.

The Hawkeyes took the lead early with an RBI single in the second inning. Michigan responded in the 4th before taking the lead in the top of the fifth. Iowa didn’t wait long to fire back and tied the game in the bottom of the 5th. The relievers for both teams held the offenses scoreless until the Hawkeyes broke through in the 10th.

Reese Moore led the Hawkeyes by going 2-4 at the plate with a walk and a run.

RBIs by Will Mulflur, Kyle Huckstorf, and Merrick Mathews, and a lockdown relief outing from Aaron Savary lifted the Hawkeyes across the finish line.

With the win, the Hawkeyes improve to 10-1 at home and 16-11 overall while the Wolverines fall to 12-18 overall. Iowa and Michigan will play the second of three games tomorrow, Saturday, April 6 at Duane Banks Field.

2024_04_05_MichBaseball0001
Gallery20 Photos
Ethan McLaughlin
Iowa pitcher Cade Obermueller opens the inning during a baseball game between Michigan and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines 3-2 in extra innings.

