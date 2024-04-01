The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

WATCH: First half highlights from Iowa versus LSU
Iowa City police arrest suspect in Old Capitol Town Center assault
Vivid Seats projects pro-Iowa crowd for Elite Eight game versus LSU
DITV Sports: Iowa and LSU prepare for National Championship rematch in Elite Eight
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on LSU in the Elite Eight
WATCH: First half highlights from Iowa versus LSU

The Hawkeyes are shooting 50 percent from the field.
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
April 1, 2024
LSU+guard+Alexis+Morris+shoots+the+ball+during+the+2023+NCAA+women%E2%80%99s+national+championship+game+between+No.+2+Iowa+and+No.+3+LSU+at+American+Airlines+Center+in+Dallas%2C+Texas+on+Sunday%2C+April+2%2C+2023.+Morris+scored+21+points.+The+Tigers+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+102-85.
Daniel McGregor-Huyer
LSU guard Alexis Morris shoots the ball during the 2023 NCAA women’s national championship game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Morris scored 21 points. The Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes, 102-85.

https://twitter.com/LSUwbkb/status/1774952615865995686ALBANY, N.Y. —The No. 1 Iowa women’s basketball team is tied up with LSU going into halftime in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Guard Caitlin Clark leads the Hawkeyes with 19 points and five assists, with fellow guard Sydney Affolter accounting for 10 points on 4-6 shooting.  Iowa is shooting 43.8 percent from the three-point line on 16 attempts.  LSU shot 46.3 percent from the field.

The winner of this game faces the winner of No.1 USC versus No.3 UConn in the Final Four.
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Photojournalist/Videographer
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photojournalist and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior majoring in cinematic arts with a certificate in disability studies. He has worked with the DI as a photographer and videographer for two years.
