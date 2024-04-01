WATCH: First half highlights from Iowa versus LSU

https://twitter.com/LSUwbkb/status/1774952615865995686ALBANY, N.Y. —The No. 1 Iowa women’s basketball team is tied up with LSU going into halftime in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Guard Caitlin Clark leads the Hawkeyes with 19 points and five assists, with fellow guard Sydney Affolter accounting for 10 points on 4-6 shooting. Iowa is shooting 43.8 percent from the three-point line on 16 attempts. LSU shot 46.3 percent from the field.

The winner of this game faces the winner of No.1 USC versus No.3 UConn in the Final Four.

Caitlin Clark wasting no time as she pulls up for 3 to get Iowa on the board first in the Elite Eight 👌pic.twitter.com/0rHce3kcVE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2024

Caitlin Clark is so smooth with it… #EliteEightpic.twitter.com/7kHdxeR40B — Fliff Social Sportsbook (@fliff) April 2, 2024

if ur not watching the Iowa LSU game ur missing out 🍿 pic.twitter.com/7hRbSB3AE3 — Teddy💛 (@Teddy_20) April 2, 2024