WATCH: First half highlights from South Carolina versus North Carolina State

Center Kamilla Cardoso leads the Gamecocks with 16 points. South Carolina leads, 32-31.
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
April 5, 2024
South+Carolina+guard+Te-Hina+Paopao+shoots+the+ball+during+a+NCAA+Tournament+Final+Four+game+between+No.+1+South+Carolina+and+No.+3+NC+State+at+Rocket+Mortgage+FieldHouse+in+Cleveland%2C+Ohio%2C+on+Friday%2C+April+5%2C+2024.+
Ayrton Breckenridge
South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao shoots the ball during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 NC State at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024.

CLEVELAND — The No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball team is up one against No. 3 North Carolina State going into halftime of the Final Four.

Center Kamilla Cardoso leads the Gamecocks with 16 points and seven rebounds. Guard Aziaha James scored 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting for NC State. South Carolina is shooting 43.8 percent from the field on 32 attempts, while the Wolfpack shot 3o percent from beyond the arc.

The winner of this game faces the winner of No. 1 Iowa versus No. 3 UConn in the National Championship.
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
