WATCH: First half highlights from South Carolina versus North Carolina State

CLEVELAND — The No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball team is up one against No. 3 North Carolina State going into halftime of the Final Four.

Center Kamilla Cardoso leads the Gamecocks with 16 points and seven rebounds. Guard Aziaha James scored 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting for NC State. South Carolina is shooting 43.8 percent from the field on 32 attempts, while the Wolfpack shot 3o percent from beyond the arc.

The winner of this game faces the winner of No. 1 Iowa versus No. 3 UConn in the National Championship.

Great counter from NC State against the blitzes Feint Aziaha coming to get the ball, back cut, great find by Zoe Brooks pic.twitter.com/5lzhW0GDIr — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) April 5, 2024

Great job running the floor and getting an early position by Kamilla Cardoso NC State cannot afford to let this happen pic.twitter.com/MM7sMJr9sl — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) April 5, 2024

This is awesome from Tessa Johnson/adjustment from staff NC State has been iceing ball screens, pitch and catch with Kamilla so NC St can't set, then the back cut Wide open mid range Tessa said it's Tea Time pic.twitter.com/b1iByjm0JM — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) April 5, 2024