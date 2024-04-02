The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
DITV Sports: Addi O'Grady's lockdown defense pushes the Iowa Hawkeyes past LSU in Elite 8 win
DITV Sports: Iowa Women's Basketball gets revenge on LSU in Elite 8 as Caitlin Clark scores 41
Addison O'Grady plays crucial minutes, gives Angel Reese 'fits' in Iowa's Elite Eight win over LSU
Caitlin Clark avenges national championship loss to LSU with record-breaking performance in Elite Eight
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Elite Eight: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU
DITV Sports: Addi O'Grady's lockdown defense pushes the Iowa Hawkeyes past LSU in Elite 8 win

Junior Center Addi O’Grady came off the bench, due to starter Hannah Stuekle getting into foul trouble early, and dominated right away defensively. DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick details O’Grady’s impactful night in Hawkeyes’ 94-87 victory over LSU
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
April 2, 2024
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the bal during a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
DITV Sports: Iowa Women's Basketball gets revenge on LSU in Elite 8 as Caitlin Clark scores 41
DITV: IC Community Celebrates International Transgender Day of Visibility
DITV: IC Community Celebrates International Transgender Day of Visibility
DITV: Newscast Wed 27th, 2024
The LSU women’s basketball team celebrate after the 2023 NCAA women’s national championship game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes, 102-85.
DITV Sports: Iowa and LSU prepare for National Championship rematch in Elite Eight
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walks onto the court during a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark sets up rematch vs. LSU after 29-point 15 assist game in Sweet Sixteen
Iowa guard Sydney Affolter signs autographs after a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.
DITV Sports: How Sydney Affolter has made her impact known for the Iowa Women's Basketball team
Iowa center Addison OGrady and LSU forward Angel Reese fight for a spot in the lane during an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at the Hilton Hotel in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers, 94-87.
Addison O'Grady plays crucial minutes, gives Angel Reese 'fits' in Iowa's Elite Eight win over LSU
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a 3-pointer during an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at the Hilton Hotel in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers, 94-87.
Caitlin Clark avenges national championship loss to LSU with record-breaking performance in Elite Eight
Iowa guard Kate Martin celebrates during an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at the Hilton Hotel in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers, 94-87.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Elite Eight: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
