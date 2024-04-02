DITV Sports: Addi O’Grady’s lockdown defense pushes the Iowa Hawkeyes past LSU in Elite 8 win
Junior Center Addi O’Grady came off the bench, due to starter Hannah Stuekle getting into foul trouble early, and dominated right away defensively. DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick details O’Grady’s impactful night in Hawkeyes’ 94-87 victory over LSU
