DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and Paige Beuckers face-off in Final Four

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team is back in the Final Four for the second straight season and has to take down the Paige Beuckers-led UConn Huskies to return to the National Championship game. DITV’s Michael Merrick is in Cleveland with a preview between two of the nation’s best players, Caitlin Clark and Paige Beuckers.
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
April 5, 2024
