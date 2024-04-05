DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and Paige Beuckers face-off in Final Four
The Iowa Women’s Basketball team is back in the Final Four for the second straight season and has to take down the Paige Beuckers-led UConn Huskies to return to the National Championship game. DITV’s Michael Merrick is in Cleveland with a preview between two of the nation’s best players, Caitlin Clark and Paige Beuckers.
