The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Gabbie Marshall leads Iowa from beyond the arc, plays stout defense in Sweet 16 win over Colorado
Iowa women's basketball blows by Colorado in Sweet 16 as five players score in double digits
Colorado women's basketball reflects on difficulty of guarding star point guard Caitlin Clark
Eckard, Ramirez to lead UI Undergraduate Student Government after record voter turnout
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 5 Colorado
Advertisement

Photos: Iowa softball vs. Michigan State

Ethan McLaughlin, Photojournalist
March 30, 2024

The Michigan State Spartans faced off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Bob Pearl Field on Saturday, March 30, 2024, for the second and third games of the three-game series in Iowa City. The Spartans took the first game of the day by a decisive 8-2 finish. In the second game, the Hawkeyes won in a down-to-the-wire 1-0 finish.

The first game of the day was all Michigan State. The Spartans came out strong, scoring two runs in the first and continuing to score consistently throughout the game. Iowa was able to put up a pair of runs in the second, bringing some energy back. However, that would be where the scoring would end for the Hawkeyes, finishing with the final score of 8-2.

Leading the Spartans scoring was third baseman Hannah Hawley, going 3/3 at the plate with 3 RBIs off of two home run shots.

From the four hits the Hawkeyes recorded in the first game, Pinch runners Echo Mattiello and Devin Simon made it to home plate to score off of RBIs from left fielder Tony Bennet.

The second game of the day was a different story. The consistent scoring came to the top, and the score was level at zero going into the bottom of the ninth inning. After tripling, Iowa infielder Jena Young was sent in to score off of a go-ahead RBI from short-stop Soo-Jin Berry, giving the Hawks the 1-0 win.

With both teams getting a win on the day, Iowa wins the three-game series 2-1, building off their 2-1 series win against Wisconsin, and bringing their overall record to 16-2. The Hawkeyes play next at home against Drake on Tuesday, April 2 at Bob Pearl Field.

With the pair of losses, the Spartans record falls to 13-19. Michigan State will look ahead to April 5, where they will face conference opponent Indiana in at home in East Lansing at Secchia Stadium.

2024_03_30_MichiganStSoftball_EM0085
Gallery21 Photos
Ethan McLaughlin
The Iowa softball team takes the field before the second of two softball games between Iowa and Michigan State at Bob Pearl Field on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans 1-0.

More to Discover
More in Baseball
Iowa catcher David Cop lunges for the ball as a Minnesota baserunner scores a run during a baseball game between Iowa and Minnesota at Duane Banks Field on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 16-9.
Photos: Iowa baseball vs Minnesota
Iowa first basemen Brennen Dorighi high-fives head coach Rick Heller after hitting a home run during a baseball game between Iowa and Bradley at Duane Banks Field on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Bradley Braves, 6-1. Dorighi recorded two hits in five at-bats.
Iowa baseball notebook | Head coach Rick Heller discusses the team's status as Big Ten play begins
Iowa catcher Davis Cop swings at the ball during a baseball game between No. 18 Iowa and Northern Illinois at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 14-6.
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s series victory over Purdue
More in Multimedia
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walks onto the court during a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 5 Colorado
Iowa celebrates their win after a softball game between Iowa and Michigan State at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans 4-0.
Photos: Iowa softball vs. Michigan
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark answers questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen press conferences & open practices
More in Photo
Paula Scanlan, former teammate of transgender athlete Lia Thomas, speaks during a Young American’s for Freedom sponsored event at Iowa Memorial Union’s Black Box theatre on Monday, March 25, 2024.
Photos: Paula Scanlan visits the University of Iowa
Iowa guard Sydney Affolter celebrates during an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, March 25, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Mountaineers, 64-54.
Photos: NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament – Second Round: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 8 West Virginia
West Virginia guard Kyah Watson answers questions from a reporter during a day of press conferences ahead of an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Mountaineers face off Monday at 7:00 p.m. CT.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Second Round press conferences
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in