Photos: Iowa softball vs. Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans faced off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Bob Pearl Field on Saturday, March 30, 2024, for the second and third games of the three-game series in Iowa City. The Spartans took the first game of the day by a decisive 8-2 finish. In the second game, the Hawkeyes won in a down-to-the-wire 1-0 finish.

The first game of the day was all Michigan State. The Spartans came out strong, scoring two runs in the first and continuing to score consistently throughout the game. Iowa was able to put up a pair of runs in the second, bringing some energy back. However, that would be where the scoring would end for the Hawkeyes, finishing with the final score of 8-2.

Leading the Spartans scoring was third baseman Hannah Hawley, going 3/3 at the plate with 3 RBIs off of two home run shots.

From the four hits the Hawkeyes recorded in the first game, Pinch runners Echo Mattiello and Devin Simon made it to home plate to score off of RBIs from left fielder Tony Bennet.

The second game of the day was a different story. The consistent scoring came to the top, and the score was level at zero going into the bottom of the ninth inning. After tripling, Iowa infielder Jena Young was sent in to score off of a go-ahead RBI from short-stop Soo-Jin Berry, giving the Hawks the 1-0 win.

With both teams getting a win on the day, Iowa wins the three-game series 2-1, building off their 2-1 series win against Wisconsin, and bringing their overall record to 16-2. The Hawkeyes play next at home against Drake on Tuesday, April 2 at Bob Pearl Field.

With the pair of losses, the Spartans record falls to 13-19. Michigan State will look ahead to April 5, where they will face conference opponent Indiana in at home in East Lansing at Secchia Stadium.