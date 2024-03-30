Photos: Iowa baseball vs Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers traveled to Iowa City for the first of a three-game series against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Duane Banks Field on Friday. The Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 16-9.

Iowa started strong, scoring two and five runs in the first two innings while holding Minnesota scoreless. However, the game would quickly turn, as the Gophers went on to score seven runs in the third, tying the game.

The Gophers scored nine more runs throughout the game, ending with 16. Iowa sputtered after the first two innings, they would score two more in the eighth inning.

Josh Fitzgerald led the Gophers at the plate going 3-4 on his at-bats. He totaled three RBIs including a 2 RBI home run in the third.

Seven different Hawkeyes scored during the game. Raider Tello contributed to Iowa’s scoring with four RBIs on 2-5 batting.

With this loss Iowa is given their first home loss, making them 7-1 in Iowa City and 13-11 overall. For Minnesota, this win will push their record to 11-10. Iowa and Minnesota will play each other again for the same game in the series on Saturday, March 30, at Duane Banks Field.