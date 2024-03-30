The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
WATCH: First half highlights from LSU versus UCLA in Sweet 16
Vanessa Bryant gifts Iowa women’s basketball team Nike Kobe 'Venice Beach' sneakers ahead of Sweet 16
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on Colorado in Sweet 16
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes look to bounce back from poor shooting performance in Sweet 16 rematch with Colorado
UI releases plan to repair Old Capitol gold dome after storm damage
Advertisement

Photos: Iowa baseball vs Minnesota

Ethan McLaughlin, Photojournalist
March 30, 2024

The Minnesota Golden Gophers traveled to Iowa City for the first of a three-game series against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Duane Banks Field on Friday. The Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 16-9.

Iowa started strong, scoring two and five runs in the first two innings while holding Minnesota scoreless. However, the game would quickly turn, as the Gophers went on to score seven runs in the third, tying the game.

The Gophers scored nine more runs throughout the game, ending with 16. Iowa sputtered after the first two innings, they would score two more in the eighth inning.

Josh Fitzgerald led the Gophers at the plate going 3-4 on his at-bats. He totaled three RBIs including a 2 RBI home run in the third. 

Seven different Hawkeyes scored during the game. Raider Tello contributed to Iowa’s scoring with four RBIs on 2-5 batting. 

With this loss Iowa is given their first home loss, making them 7-1 in Iowa City and 13-11 overall. For Minnesota, this win will push their record to 11-10. Iowa and Minnesota will play each other again for the same game in the series on Saturday, March 30, at Duane Banks Field. 

2024_03_29_MinnesotaBaseball_EM0020
Gallery22 Photos
Ethan McLaughlin
Grounds crew is seen setting up bases before a baseball game between Iowa and Minnesota at Duane Banks Field on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 16-9.

More to Discover
More in Baseball
Iowa first basemen Brennen Dorighi high-fives head coach Rick Heller after hitting a home run during a baseball game between Iowa and Bradley at Duane Banks Field on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Bradley Braves, 6-1. Dorighi recorded two hits in five at-bats.
Iowa baseball notebook | Head coach Rick Heller discusses the team's status as Big Ten play begins
Iowa catcher Davis Cop swings at the ball during a baseball game between No. 18 Iowa and Northern Illinois at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 14-6.
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s series victory over Purdue
Iowa Infielder Raider Tello runs past the third base during the second baseball game between Iowa and Western Illinois at Duane Banks Filed on Saturday, March 16, 2024. The Hawkeyes would win 19-9 in the eighth inning. Tello has an average of .313 this season.
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball's win over Grand View
More in Multimedia
Iowa celebrates their win after a softball game between Iowa and Michigan State at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans 4-0.
Photos: Iowa softball vs. Michigan
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark answers questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen press conferences & open practices
A message of remembrance for Chris Wiersema is seen on the marquee of the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Wiersema died in his sleep on March 13.
Above the Fold: Remembering Chris Wiersema
More in Photo
Paula Scanlan, former teammate of transgender athlete Lia Thomas, speaks during a Young American’s for Freedom sponsored event at Iowa Memorial Union’s Black Box theatre on Monday, March 25, 2024.
Photos: Paula Scanlan visits the University of Iowa
Iowa guard Sydney Affolter celebrates during an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, March 25, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Mountaineers, 64-54.
Photos: NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament – Second Round: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 8 West Virginia
West Virginia guard Kyah Watson answers questions from a reporter during a day of press conferences ahead of an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Mountaineers face off Monday at 7:00 p.m. CT.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Second Round press conferences
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in