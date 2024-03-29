The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Vanessa Bryant gifts Iowa women’s basketball team Nike Kobe 'Venice Beach' sneakers ahead of Sweet 16
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on Colorado in Sweet 16
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes look to bounce back from poor shooting performance in Sweet 16 rematch with Colorado
UI releases plan to repair Old Capitol gold dome after storm damage
Iowa women's basketball's Molly Davis 'doubtful' to play in Sweet 16 against Colorado
Advertisement

DITV Sports: Iowa Guard Kylie Feuerbach embraces every tournament moment after missing 2022 season

In 2022 the Iowa Hawkeyes were national champion runner-ups. They enjoyed the best NCAA tournament run in school history, and Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach had to watch it all from the bench. DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick talks to Feuerbach about how she makes the most of her time on the court during this season’s tournament.
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
March 29, 2024
More to Discover
More in DITV
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, guard Gabbie Marshall, and guard Kate Martin smile during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
DITV Sports: Iowa Hawkeyes prepare for Sweet 16 rematch against Colorado Buffaloes
DITV: UI Library Exhibit Programming Addresses Censorship
DITV: UI Library Exhibit Programming Addresses Censorship
DITV: COGS Demonstrate During One Day For Iowa
DITV: COGS Demonstrate During One Day For Iowa
More in DITV Sports
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark waits to be introduced during an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, March 25, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Mountaineers, 64-54.
DITV Sports: Iowa Advances to Sweet Sixteen in Caitlin Clark's Final Game at Home
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark answers questions from reporters during a day of press conferences ahead of an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Mountaineers face off Monday at 7:00 p.m. CT.
DITV Sports: Iowa Women's Basketball to Play West Virginia in Round Two of NCAA Tournament
All-Americans of the 125-pound weight class hold their trophies during the final session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, March 23, 2024.
DITV Sports: Iowa Places Fifth at National Wrestling Championships
More in NCAA Tournament
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs a young fans shoe after a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 84-57.
Vanessa Bryant gifts Iowa women’s basketball team Nike Kobe 'Venice Beach' sneakers ahead of Sweet 16
The Iowa one’s basketball team shoots around during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on Colorado in Sweet 16
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall warms up during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Iowa at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes look to bounce back from poor shooting performance in Sweet 16 rematch with Colorado
About the Contributors
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in