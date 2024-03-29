DITV Sports: Iowa Guard Kylie Feuerbach embraces every tournament moment after missing 2022 season
In 2022 the Iowa Hawkeyes were national champion runner-ups. They enjoyed the best NCAA tournament run in school history, and Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach had to watch it all from the bench. DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick talks to Feuerbach about how she makes the most of her time on the court during this season’s tournament.
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.