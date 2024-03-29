DITV Sports: Iowa Guard Kylie Feuerbach embraces every tournament moment after missing 2022 season

In 2022 the Iowa Hawkeyes were national champion runner-ups. They enjoyed the best NCAA tournament run in school history, and Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach had to watch it all from the bench. DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick talks to Feuerbach about how she makes the most of her time on the court during this season’s tournament.

