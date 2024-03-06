The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds shifts support to former President Donald Trump

Reynolds previously endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Iowa caucuses.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
March 6, 2024
Iowa+Gov.+Kim+Reynolds+publicly+endorses+Florida+Gov.+Ron+DeSantis+for+his+2024+presidential+election+bid+at+the+River+Center+in+Des+Moines+on+Monday+Nov.+6%2C+2023.+
Jordan Barry
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds publicly endorses Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his 2024 presidential election bid at the River Center in Des Moines on Monday Nov. 6, 2023.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds shifted her support to former President Donald Trump in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

The new endorsement comes after Reynolds initially announced her endorsement for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Iowa caucuses at a Des Moines rally last November. DeSantis dropped out shortly after the Iowa caucuses. 

“If we don’t get this next election right, if we don’t choose right, we aren’t going to get this election back,” Reynolds said about DeSantis in November. “That leader is Ron DeSantis.”

Reynolds received backlash from Trump on the social media platform Truth Social for endorsing DeSantis, calling her “disloyal.” 

In a March Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 48 percent of Iowa adults said they would vote for Trump if the general election were today. 
About the Contributor
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Public Policy. Before his role as Politics Editor Liam was a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
