Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds shifts support to former President Donald Trump

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds shifted her support to former President Donald Trump in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

Joe Biden has been a disaster for our country. Higher prices, inflation, an open border, crime, and the destruction of America’s image on the world stage. I will do everything to defeat him and elect Donald J. Trump for President of the United States! 🇺🇸 — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) March 6, 2024

The new endorsement comes after Reynolds initially announced her endorsement for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Iowa caucuses at a Des Moines rally last November. DeSantis dropped out shortly after the Iowa caucuses.

“If we don’t get this next election right, if we don’t choose right, we aren’t going to get this election back,” Reynolds said about DeSantis in November. “That leader is Ron DeSantis.”

Reynolds received backlash from Trump on the social media platform Truth Social for endorsing DeSantis, calling her “disloyal.”

In a March Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 48 percent of Iowa adults said they would vote for Trump if the general election were today.