Reynolds endorses DeSantis at Des Moines rally

Rebuffing neutrality, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed DeSantis ahead of the third GOP debate in Miami.
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
November 6, 2023
Iowa+Gov.+Kim+Reynolds+and+Florida+Gov.+Ron+DeSantis+say+goodbye+during+%E2%80%9CThe+Freedom+Blueprint%E2%80%9D+a+Republican+hosted+event+in+Davenport%2C+Iowa+on+Friday%2C+March+10%2C+2023.+Reynolds+and+DeSantis+received+a+standing+ovation.+
Cody Blissett
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis say goodbye during “The Freedom Blueprint” a Republican hosted event in Davenport, Iowa on Friday, March 10, 2023. Reynolds and DeSantis received a standing ovation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds stood at a “DeSantis for President” podium on Monday and announced her endorsement of his bid for president.

Going back on her previous neutrality on the Iowa caucuses, Reynolds officially endorsed Florida Gov. and GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis at a Monday night rally in Des Moines.

“If we don’t get this next election right, if we don’t choose right, we aren’t to get this election back,” Reynolds said. “That leader is Ron DeSantis.”

Reynolds’ endorsement on Monday comes after she previously said she would remain neutral in the Iowa caucuses in an interview with The Des Moines Register in February 2023

Iowa governors typically stay out of the caucuses, waiting until after the first-in-the-nation caucuses to endorse a candidate for the presidency.

However, the rule is not hard and fast. Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, Reynolds’ predecessor, told Iowans to caucus for anyone but Ted Cruz in 2016.

At an Oct. 25 news conference, Reynolds opened the possibility of saying this election “is too important” to stay neutral.

Reynolds previously received criticism from Former President Donald Trump for remaining neutral in the race. In July, Trump attacked Reynolds for her neutrality in a post on Truth Social.

Ahead of Monday night’s rally, Trump reiterated his previous grievances about Reynolds’ loyalty after The Des Moines Register broke the news that Reynolds would endorse DeSantis Monday night. 

“Despite all of this, Reynolds remained Neutral on Endorsements, and she is now America’s most Unpopular Governor, and Ron [DeSantis] is Second,”  Trump said in a post on Monday morning. “That’s what happens when you are disloyal to those that got you there!”


DeSantis has ground to gain 

DeSantis is tied second with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, in the race, according to the most recent Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll results

The results show Trump holding a strong, authoritative lead over Republicans in the state with 43 percent of the vote among respondents to the October Iowa Poll. DeSantis comes in 27 points behind Trump at 16 percent of the vote among respondents.

