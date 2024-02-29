Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark forgoes final season of eligibility, declares for WNBA Draft

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The point guard announced the news on Thursday.
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
February 29, 2024
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates a 3-pointer during Crossover at Kinnick, a women’s exhibition basketball game between Iowa and DePaul, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes enter the 2023-24 season after advancing to the NCAA Championship for the first time in program history last year and winning a program-best 31 games in a single season in the 2022-23 season. The Hawkeyes defeated the Blue Demons, 94-72.

Iowa women’s basketball fourth-year point guard Caitlin Clark has declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, the star announced Thursday on social media. In doing so, Clark forgoes her fifth and final year of eligibility, which was granted due to COVID-19.

Clark has been projected as the first overall pick since the conclusion of her third season, in which the Hawkeyes advanced to the national championship game. The pick is currently held by the Indiana Fever, who earned the top pick following a 13-27 campaign. 

Clark will depart Iowa City as arguably one of the greatest women’s college basketball players of all time and has been credited with helping the sport reach mainstream popularity. Iowa played in front of sell-out crowds in almost every regular season game, including every home game inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The regular season will end on Sunday when Iowa hosts No. 2 Ohio State and celebrates senior day. 

Clark has set two major records during her final collegiate season, breaking Kelsey Plum’s NCAA women’s all-time scoring record on Feb. 15 and surpassing Lynette Woodard for the most points scored in major women’s college basketball history on Feb. 28. 

Along with her individual accolades, the fourth-year sharpshooter guided the Hawkeye program to heights not seen in decades. Last season, Iowa punched its ticket to the Final Four for the first time in 30 years and upset undefeated South Carolina in the national semifinal. 

While Clark’s announcement comes as a disappointment to some Iowa fans, the WNBA is hoping Clark’s popularity will carry over to the professional level. The league is coming off its highest attendance rate in 13 years, with an average of 6,615 fans per game. 

Though the Fever haven’t made the playoffs since 2016, they have an established core of young players, including former South Carolina star Aliyah Boston. 
About the Contributors
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
