No. 18 Iowa defeated Northern Illinois University, 14-6, at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes scored five runs in the first inning, whereas the Huskies did not score until the top of the fifth.

Northern Illinois senior first baseman Mason Kelley tied his career high of four runs in a single game.

Iowa outfielder Sam Petersen led the team with a 0.438 batting average.

Iowa will face off against Ole Miss in Oxford, MS., on Friday, Mar. 1.