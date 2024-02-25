The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
College Gameday to host show at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for Iowa women's basketball against No. 2 Ohio State
Photos: 2024 NCWWC Regionals
Iowa men's basketball's winning streak comes to a close in Champaign against No. 12 Illinois
Over 100 IC residents hold vigil for death of nonbinary teen Nex Benedict Friday night
Iowa women’s wrestling dominates NCWWC Regional, sending 15 wrestlers to national championships
Advertisement

College Gameday to host show at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for Iowa women’s basketball against No. 2 Ohio State

The show will be held from 10-11 a.m. on March 3, with tipoff slated for noon.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
February 25, 2024
Fans+cheer+during+ESPN+College+GameDay+before+a+basketball+game+between+No.9+Iowa+and+No.+2+Indiana+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Feb.+26%2C+2023.
Daniel McGregor-Huyer
Fans cheer during ESPN College GameDay before a basketball game between No.9 Iowa and No. 2 Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information. 

ESPN announced Sunday that College Gameday will air live at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 3 for Iowa women’s basketball’s matchup against No. 2 Ohio State. The show will run from 10-11 a.m., with tipoff slated for noon.

It will be the final game of the regular season and senior day for the Hawkeyes — potentially Caitlin Clark’s last home game. The star point guard is 75 points away from passing Pete Maravich and breaking the all-time NCAA scoring record.

When Iowa played at Ohio State earlier this season, the Hawkeyes fell in overtime, 100-92. Ohio State is currently atop the Big Ten standings with a 14-1 conference record.

College Gameday broadcast live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time in school history last season when Iowa hosted No. 2 Indiana. The Hawkeyes beat the Hoosiers, 86-85, on a Clark buzzer-beating three-pointer, and the win propelled them to an NCAA title game appearance.
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Iowa guard Kate Martin prepares to shoot the ball during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 106-89. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
'She's our leader:' How Kate Martin is the heart and soul of the Iowa women's basketball team
Iowa offensive linebacker James Ferentz celebrates with his teammates after the game against UNI at Kinnick stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, September 15, 2012. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 27-16. (The Daily Iowan/Adam Wesley)
James Ferentz announces retirement from NFL
iStock
Iowa City police investigating attempted abduction
More in Caitlin Clark
Fans watch Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoot free throws during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The Hoosiers lead the Hawkeyes, 44-33. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Indiana women's basketball's 'tenacious' defense too much for Iowa, Caitlin Clark to overcome
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark looks at the sideline during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The Hoosiers lead the Hawkeyes, 44-33. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa falls, 86-69, to Indiana as Caitlin Clark scores four points in the second half
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark goes up for the record-breaking shot during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 106-89.
Behind the scenes of Caitlin Clark's big night
More in Featured
Iowa’s 130-pound Emily Frost celebrates after the NCWWC Regionals at Cowles Fieldhouse in Indianola, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.
Iowa women’s wrestling dominates NCWWC Regional, sending 15 wrestlers to national championships
A Gyrfalcon poses for a picture at the Iowa Raptor Project on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Iowa Raptor Project reopens to public after fire kills four birds
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates a win during a women’s basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Maryland at a sold-out Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 93-85.
Iowa House names Feb. 22 ‘Caitlin Clark Day’
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Photojournalist/Videographer
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photojournalist and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior majoring in cinematic arts with a certificate in disability studies. He has worked with the DI as a photographer and videographer for two years.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in