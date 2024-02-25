College Gameday to host show at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for Iowa women’s basketball against No. 2 Ohio State

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

ESPN announced Sunday that College Gameday will air live at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 3 for Iowa women’s basketball’s matchup against No. 2 Ohio State. The show will run from 10-11 a.m., with tipoff slated for noon.

Hawkeyes fans, are you ready? We’re headed to Iowa City for @OhioStateWBB at @IowaWBB 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Z7LJUnxQSU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 25, 2024

It will be the final game of the regular season and senior day for the Hawkeyes — potentially Caitlin Clark’s last home game. The star point guard is 75 points away from passing Pete Maravich and breaking the all-time NCAA scoring record.

When Iowa played at Ohio State earlier this season, the Hawkeyes fell in overtime, 100-92. Ohio State is currently atop the Big Ten standings with a 14-1 conference record.

College Gameday broadcast live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time in school history last season when Iowa hosted No. 2 Indiana. The Hawkeyes beat the Hoosiers, 86-85, on a Clark buzzer-beating three-pointer, and the win propelled them to an NCAA title game appearance.