The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Johnson County Public Health reports health code violations at local restaurants
Graduating Hawkeyes wear new regalia for commencement
Iowa men's wrestling's seniors shine in final home meet against Wisconsin
Iowa's Tony Perkins puts on show for sold-out home crowd
Iowa men’s basketball defeats Wisconsin in overtime thriller as Tony Perkins delivers late
Photos: Iowa men’s wrestling vs. Wisconsin

Byline photo of Cody Blissett
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
February 18, 2024

No. 4 Iowa defeated Wisconsin, 34-7, for the final home dual of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Seniors were honored at the end of the dual for the annual senior day.

Following Iowa’s final home dual, their record stands at 10-2, while Wisconsin now stands at 9-5.

Iowa ended the dual winning 8-10 matches. Wisconsin No. 5 165-pound Dean Hamiti defeated Iowa No. 7 Michael Caliendo via decision. Wisconsin No. 3 125-pound Eric Barnett defeated Iowa Joey Cruz via major decision.

Next, Iowa will take on the No. 2 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Okla. next Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2:00 p.m.

Iowa 184-pound Gabe Arnold’s prepares to wrestle Wisconsin No. 16 Shane Lieg during a men’s wrestling dual between No. 4 Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. Arnold won via decision, 8-6. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 34-7.

Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
