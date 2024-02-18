Photos: Iowa men’s wrestling vs. Wisconsin

No. 4 Iowa defeated Wisconsin, 34-7, for the final home dual of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Seniors were honored at the end of the dual for the annual senior day.

Following Iowa’s final home dual, their record stands at 10-2, while Wisconsin now stands at 9-5.

Iowa ended the dual winning 8-10 matches. Wisconsin No. 5 165-pound Dean Hamiti defeated Iowa No. 7 Michael Caliendo via decision. Wisconsin No. 3 125-pound Eric Barnett defeated Iowa Joey Cruz via major decision.

Next, Iowa will take on the No. 2 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Okla. next Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2:00 p.m.