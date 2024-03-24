The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Penn State wrestling makes history at NCAA Championships, breaks Iowa's team point record
Iowa men's wrestling leaves NCAA Championships empty handed
Iowa's men's wrestler Drake Ayala loses in 125-pound national title match
Iowa women’s basketball has four players score in double-digits as Hawkeyes advance to second round
Photos: NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: No. 1 Iowa defeats No. 16 Holy Cross in first round
Photos: Session six of the NCAA Wrestling Championships

Byline photo of Cody Blissett
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
March 24, 2024

Iowa 125-pound Drake Ayala lost in the finals in his first NCAA championship after the fifth session of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. on Friday.

Penn State broke the record for the most team points in a tournament with 172.5. Cornell was runner-up with 72.5, with Michigan following close behind with 71. Iowa ended in fifth with 67.

Four of six Penn State’s finalists placed first in the tournament, with

174-pound Carter Starocci and 197-pound Aaron Brooks becoming four-time champions. It was the sixth and seventh time in history to do so and the first time for teammates.

Cody Blissett
Fans observe the final session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
