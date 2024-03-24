Photos: Session six of the NCAA Wrestling Championships

Iowa 125-pound Drake Ayala lost in the finals in his first NCAA championship after the fifth session of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. on Friday.

Penn State broke the record for the most team points in a tournament with 172.5. Cornell was runner-up with 72.5, with Michigan following close behind with 71. Iowa ended in fifth with 67.

Four of six Penn State’s finalists placed first in the tournament, with

174-pound Carter Starocci and 197-pound Aaron Brooks becoming four-time champions. It was the sixth and seventh time in history to do so and the first time for teammates.