State Farm donates $22,000 to Caitlin Clark Foundation for the basketball star’s 22nd birthday

One of the biggest superstars in college athletics is celebrating her golden birthday. Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark, who sports the No. 22, is now 22 years old.

For her birthday, State Farm announced its plan to donate $22,000 to the Caitlin Clark Foundation, whose mission is to “uplift and improve the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition, and sport.”

The foundation’s partnered with several organizations, such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Iowa and the Coralville Community Food Pantry. According to its website, Clark’s team raised $13,000 worth of sports equipment for the Boys and Girls Club and over $77,000 for the Coralville Community Food Pantry in 2023.

It was announced on Oct. 10, 2023, that Clark signed an NIL deal with State Farm to become the first collegiate athlete and woman to ink a contract with the insurance company. Clark joined Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Golden State Warrior guard Chris Paul on the State Farm team. As part of the agreement, Clark has appeared in commercials and social media advertisements.

One of Clark’s bigger partnerships is with Nike, who she signed with in 2022. For Clark’s birthday, she gifted her Iowa teammates Kyler Murray X Dunk Low ‘Be 1 of One’ shoes, according to a TikTok from Kylie Feuerbach.

The video shows Feuerbach and the rest of the Iowa squad surprising Clark with balloons and a cake, not expecting to receive any gifts of their own.

That’s when Clark gestured to the Nike boxes lined along the wall and watched her teammates unbox and happily react to their new shoes with an olive leather base and metallic pink Nike swooshes. Murray, who signed with Nike ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft and currently plays quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, reposted the TikTok on his Instagram story and tagged Clark.