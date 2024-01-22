The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: New Hampshire Primary Preview

The next step in the presidential race takes place at the New Hampshire primary on January 23. DITV News Reporter Jordan Tovar has more on who’s still in it and the difference between a primary and a caucus.
Jordan Tovar, DITV Reporter
January 22, 2024
Jordan Tovar, DITV Reporter
Jordan Tovar is a news reporter for DITV. He is currently a sophomore at the University of Iowa, majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications. Jordan started at DITV in fall of 2022.
