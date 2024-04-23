The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa City man sentenced for gun negligence leading to 3-year-old's death
JoCo nonprofit refutes county’s claim to reallocate affordable housing funding
UI students disappointed with proposed parking permit and ticket price increases
Gov. Kim Reynolds declares Monday ‘Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball Appreciation Day’
Conversation creating continuity: How a meal at Pullman Diner changed the fate of the Iowa defense
Advertisement

DITV: Newscast Wed Apr 17th, 2024

April 23, 2024
More to Discover
More in DITV Newscasts
DITV: Newscast Mon Api 15th, 2024
DITV: Newscast Fri Apr 12th, 2024
DITV: Newscast Wed Apr 10th, 2024
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in