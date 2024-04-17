The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
IC City Council approves utility rates, fiscal 2025 budget
IC Councilor Laura Bergus tries second attempt to shift funds from police budget
IC City Council approves industrial rezoning of former Kirkwood campus
Ask the Author | John Green on banning book laws, fan base growth
Caitlin Clark's No. 22 Indiana Fever jersey sells out on Fanatics website
Advertisement

DITV: Local Businesses in Iowa City Fill the Trade Gap

With the older generation beginning to leave the workforce, businesses around Iowa City are working in different ways to bring younger people into the trades
Byline photo of Jayce Bertrand
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
April 17, 2024
More to Discover
More in DITV
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin Drafted to the WNBA
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin Drafted to the WNBA
DITV: Incarcerated Iowans Learn Valuable Skills
DITV: Incarcerated Iowans Learn Valuable Skills
DITV: Iran launches missiles toward Israel, causing concern for more potential conflicts
DITV: Iran launches missiles toward Israel, causing concern for more potential conflicts
More in DITV News
DITV: Iowa City Community Demonstrates to Keep RVAP Active
DITV: Iowa City Community Demonstrates to Keep RVAP Active
DITV: Downtown Provides Resources to Keep Businesses Open During Construction
DITV: Downtown Provides Resources to Keep Businesses Open During Construction
Screenshot
DITV: Midwest Drought Impacts Iconic Iowa City Landmark
About the Contributor
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in