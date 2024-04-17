The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
DITV: Local Businesses in Iowa City Fill the Trade Gap
With the older generation beginning to leave the workforce, businesses around Iowa City are working in different ways to bring younger people into the trades
Jayce Bertrand
,
DITV Reporter
April 17, 2024
0
About the Contributor
Jayce Bertrand
, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
Close
Close Modal Window
Close