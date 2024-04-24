The Daily Iowan
DITV: Take Back the Night Returns to UI Campus
Since the 70’s, the sexual assault awareness rally has been a continuous tradition nationwide. Members of the community spoke talked about why they think it’s necessary in Iowa City.
Tara Gillespie
,
DITV Reporter
April 24, 2024
0
About the Contributor
Tara Gillespie
, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Tara Gillespie is a DITV reporter. she is a freshman, majoring in communications. She is really passionate about sports, specifically football, and would love to report on one of many that Iowa has to offer.
