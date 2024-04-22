The Daily Iowan
DITV: 5K Raises Awareness for Veterans
The Wingmen for Wellness ran their annual 5K on Sunday to bring awareness for veteran suicide.
Johnny Valtman
,
Assistant News Director
April 22, 2024
0
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman
, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
