DITV: 5K Raises Awareness for Veterans

The Wingmen for Wellness ran their annual 5K on Sunday to bring awareness for veteran suicide.
Byline photo of Johnny Valtman
Johnny Valtman, Assistant News Director
April 22, 2024
Johnny Valtman
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
