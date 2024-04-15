The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Incarcerated Iowans Learn Valuable Skills

With a gap growing in the trade workforce, Homes for Iowa is working with the Newton Correctional Facility to train prisoners in construction.
Byline photo of Jayce Bertrand
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
April 15, 2024
About the Contributor
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
