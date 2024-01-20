The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 2024 Larry Wieczorek Invitational & Multi Day 2

Cody Blissett, Sahithi Shankaiahgari, and Emily Nyberg
January 20, 2024

Iowa hosted the 2024 Larry Wieczorek Invitational & Multi at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes hosted nine teams, including Illinois State and Wisconsin, competing in field and running events.

Iowa’s Paige Magee set a personal and team record in the 60-meter hurdle with 8.00 seconds.

The meet included Herky’s Kids Race, where young fans were invited onto the track to face off against Herky before the final events of the day.

Iowa will next compete at the Black and Gold Invitational at home on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan
An official waits for the mens 60 meter hurdle to begin during the second day of the Larry Wieczorek invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Wisconsin hurdler Giovanni Wearing placed first.

 
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
