Photos: 2024 Larry Wieczorek Invitational & Multi Day 2

Iowa hosted the 2024 Larry Wieczorek Invitational & Multi at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes hosted nine teams, including Illinois State and Wisconsin, competing in field and running events.

Iowa’s Paige Magee set a personal and team record in the 60-meter hurdle with 8.00 seconds.

The meet included Herky’s Kids Race, where young fans were invited onto the track to face off against Herky before the final events of the day.

Iowa will next compete at the Black and Gold Invitational at home on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.