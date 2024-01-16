The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Photos: 2024 Iowa Caucus
Pundits react to Iowa Republican caucuses, Trump win and race for second
DeSantis follows far behind Trump with second place in caucuses
Ramaswamy suspends campaign after dismal Iowa Republican caucuses results
Trump trounces challengers with over 30 point lead in Iowa caucuses
DITV: Vivek Ramaswamy Suspends Campaign Following Iowa Caucus
After failing to pull enough votes in the Iowa Caucus, Vivek Ramaswamy has suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.
Jayce Bertrand
,
DITV Reporter
January 16, 2024
0
About the Contributor
Jayce Bertrand
, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
