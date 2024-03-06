The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Nikki Haley drops presidential campaign
Iowa men's wrestling prepping for Big Ten Championships
The Athletic unanimously names Caitlin Clark National Player of the Year
Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark inks multi-year NIL deal with Panini America
Three takeaways | Solid pitching and timely hitting gets Iowa baseball back on track
Advertisement

Nikki Haley drops presidential campaign

Haley suspended her campaign on Wednesday after Super Tuesday.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
March 6, 2024
Nikki+Haley+speaks+during+a+watch+party+for+the+Iowa+caucuses+at+the+Marriott+on+Jordan+Creek+Pkwy+in+West+Des+Moines+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+15%2C+2024.+Haley+was+optimistic+and+encouraged+caucus-goers+that+America+needs+a+new+leader+besides+Joe+Biden+or+Donald+Trump
Cody Blissett
Nikki Haley speaks during a watch party for the Iowa caucuses at the Marriott on Jordan Creek Pkwy in West Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Haley was optimistic and encouraged caucus-goers that America needs a new leader besides Joe Biden or Donald Trump

Nikki Haley suspended her campaign Wednesday morning after significant losses on Super Tuesday. 

Haley gained 89 delegates, to Trump’s 995, during Tuesday’s primary. Haley only won one state, among the 15 that held primaries that day, leading Trump in Vermont by four points. 

She rang in her first victory this past week, winning all 19 delegates in the District of Columbia’s primary. Haley made history as the first woman Republican candidate to do so. 

In a speech in Charleston, South Carolina, Haley announced she was suspending her campaign but refused to endorse Trump instead beckoning for him to earn the support of her base. 

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him, and I hope he does that,” Haley said in her speech. “At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people. This is now his time for choosing.” 

Haley said she doesn’t have any regrets about her campaign, having drawn attention to her causes and given a formidable challenge to Trump. 

“I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard,” Haley said in her speech. “I have done that. I have no regrets. And although I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice for the things I believe in.” 

Haley ended her campaign on a note of unity, calling for Americans to “bind together.” 

“As important, while we stand strong for the cause of freedom, we must bind together as Americans,” Haley said. “We must turn away from the darkness of hatred and division.” 

In a statement Wednesday, President Joe Biden congratulated Haley for her run. 

“It takes a lot of courage to run for President — that’s especially true in today’s Republican Party, where so few dare to speak the truth about Donald Trump,” Biden said. “Nikki Haley was willing to speak the truth about Trump: about the chaos that always follows him, about his inability to see right from wrong, about his cowering before Vladimir Putin.” 

Trump struck a different tone before Haley announced her suspension officially, but media reports hours before her speech in South Carolina confirmed she would be leaving the race. “Nikki Haley got TROUNCED last night, in record-setting fashion, despite the fact that Democrats, for reasons unknown, are allowed to vote in Vermont, and various other Republican Primaries,” Trump said in a post to Truth Social. “At this point, I hope she stays in the “race” and fights it out until the end!”
More to Discover
More in Iowa Caucuses
President Joe Biden speaks during his visit at the POET Bioprocessing ethanol plant in Menlo, Iowa, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Joe Biden crowned winner in Iowa Democratic caucuses
Caucusgoers Rosalina and Dave Legg volunteer before the caucus begins at East High School in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Precinct Officials and volunteers set up as early caucus-goers entered the cafeteria.
Iowa caucuses see record-low voter turnout
Republican presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks with members of the media after Gov. Kim Reynolds Fair-Side Chats during the Iowa State Fair at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Asa Hutchinson drops primary bid following disappointing caucus results
About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Public Policy. Before his role as Politics Editor Liam was a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in