DITV: Iowa Caucuses See Ron DeSantis Place Second

The Iowa Caucus saw Donald Trump blow away the rest of the field but a pivotal fight between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.N Ambassador Nikki Haley for second place. DITV’s Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more on the battle and the results from the Iowa Caucus.
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.