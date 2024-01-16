The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 2024 Iowa Caucus
Pundits react to Iowa Republican caucuses, Trump win and race for second
DeSantis follows far behind Trump with second place in caucuses
Ramaswamy suspends campaign after dismal Iowa Republican caucuses results
Trump trounces challengers with over 30 point lead in Iowa caucuses
DITV: Iowa Caucuses See Ron DeSantis Place Second

The Iowa Caucus saw Donald Trump blow away the rest of the field but a pivotal fight between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.N Ambassador Nikki Haley for second place. DITV’s Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more on the battle and the results from the Iowa Caucus.
Byline photo of Johnny Valtman
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
January 16, 2024
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his caucus night watch party at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Republican voters assembled statewide to participate in the caucuses despite the cold and extreme winter weather across the state. Trump’s early victory and dominant position before the start of caucus night proved to be true as 51 percent of Republicans voted for Trump’s appearance in the 2024 presidential election as of 10:20 p.m. At the event, Trump spoke to over 300 supporters at his watch party about his goals and putting America first.
Photos: 2024 Iowa Caucus
An attendee watches Fox News coverage of the Iowa caucuses before a watch party for Nikki Hayley at the Marriott on Jordan Creek Pkwy in West Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.
Pundits react to Iowa Republican caucuses, Trump win and race for second
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves during DeSantis Caucus Night Watch Party at the Sheraton in West Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.
DeSantis follows far behind Trump with second place in caucuses
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
