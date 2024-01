Iowa track and field hosted the Hawkeye Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday.

Ten teams competed in field and running events throughout the two-day competition, which began Friday, Jan. 12, 2023.

This was the first competition of the new year for the Hawkeyes and the second home meet of the season.

Iowa will next compete at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational and Multi at home on Jan. 19 and 20, 2024.