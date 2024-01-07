The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Ramaswamy, DeSantis stop in Cedar Rapids amid pre-caucus barnstorm
Photos: Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy campaigns in Cedar Rapids
Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro forgoes NFL Draft, will return to Iowa for sixth season
Photos: Florida Gov. and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis campaigns in Cedar Rapids
Iowa men's basketball earns first conference win of season with nine-point triumph over Rutgers
Advertisement

Johnson County Republicans to continue caucus tradition

County Republican Chair Teresa Horton Bumgarner explains the unanswered questions of the Republican caucuses ahead of Jan. 15.
Byline photo of Grace Katzer
Grace Katzer, Politics Reporter
January 7, 2024
Attendees+hold+up+their+phones+as+former+President+Donald+Trump+enters+the+room+during+Trump%E2%80%99s+Commit+to+Caucus+Rally+at+Des+Moines+Area+Community+College+in+Newton%2C+Iowa+on+Saturday%2C+Jan.+6%2C+2024.+The+Iowa+caucuses+take+place+on+Jan.+15.+Several+hundred+people+attended+the+event+to+hear+Trump+speak.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Attendees hold up their phones as former President Donald Trump enters the room during Trump’s Commit to Caucus Rally at Des Moines Area Community College in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The Iowa caucuses take place on Jan. 15. Several hundred people attended the event to hear Trump speak.

Two months ahead of the Iowa caucuses, many Johnson County voters are preparing to cast their first vote of the 2024 presidential election.

The Daily Iowan sat down with Johnson County Republican Chair Teresa Horton Bumgarner to learn more about what the upcoming caucus will look like for GOP voters in the county.

Horton Bumgarner emphasized the importance of voting in the caucuses because of how close the Republican primary race could be. She also encouraged all first-time voters to take a chance and show up to their precinct’s event on Jan. 15.

To learn more about the Iowa caucuses and how to participate in the upcoming election, read the DI’s interview with Bumgarner below. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The Daily Iowan: How can voters best prepare for the caucuses?

Horton Bumgarner: Go hear the candidates, hear them all. And when you go, ask the tough questions. Ask the questions that are important to you, whatever that might be. This is your opportunity to sit down with potentially the next president of the United States and say, ‘This is my concern, and how are you going to handle this particular situation?’ We’re fortunate that we get the opportunity to do that.

The race is so far down the road that others don’t get that opportunity. We’re first, they start coming here first, and they come here longer. And a lot of times we can meet with these presidential candidates in a very small room with maybe 30 or 40 people. Sometimes it’s a huge crowd, and sometimes it’s a small crowd. I don’t know anywhere else that you get to do that.

What are the Johnson County Republicans doing to help prepare voters ahead of the caucuses?

We have hosted almost every presidential candidate. I can’t say we’ve had all of them in Johnson County, but we’ve had almost every presidential candidate, and we encourage them to come back.

My philosophy is that I want as many people as possible from the grassroots because every vote counts, every person is going to have their opinion and should experience and meet one-on-one with every candidate so that they can make an educated decision. The best way is to get them to sit down and talk one-on-one, and we can do that here.

Do you have any recommendations for first-time voters in the caucuses?

I’d say again, you want to take advantage of the opportunity to meet these people one-on-one if you can. Sometimes we must drive a lot — I had a friend who just drove to Dubuque because they wanted to hear a particular candidate that they hadn’t had an opportunity to hear before.

So do your research and try to meet them don’t just read what the basic news has to say, not that I want to knock the news people. Really take advantage of that one-on-one opportunity. I think that when we go out and meet them and ask them questions, it does two things for the candidate.

It helps secure our first-in-the-nation status because it shows the rest of the nation that Iowans are educated and interested. And secondly, I think it helps the candidates really hone their answers. People are really interested in that kind of thing.

I would also tell them to participate. Go. It doesn’t take very long for our caucuses. I can’t speak for other parties, but I know that ours are done in an hour. The basic vote is usually done within half an hour. It doesn’t take a huge amount of time; you’ll meet some great people out caucusing. And it’s important. Don’t be afraid to go.
More to Discover
More in 2024 Election
University of Iowa students caucus at the Iowa Memorial Union on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Iowa Democratic Party switch up plans for caucus
Supporters watch Republican Presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis enter during a campaign event for Republican Presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at Tommy’s Restaurant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. DeSantis emphasized his winning record in Florida and how that will carry over to the presidential race to a crowd of over a hundred supporters and restaurant-goers.
The Iowa caucuses: A race for second place
Republican Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a campaign event at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Ramaswamy spoke to over a hundred supporters about his values and ideas on topics involving veteran care, climate change, and the First Amendment. “I will tell you this: that climate change agenda is a hoax because it has nothing to do with the climate,” Ramaswamy said. “And I know something about this issue. So you know what, theyre not going to dismiss me as some sort of rube who doesnt know about climate change when you know what: The people who they dismiss as rubes know more about the people who are the alleged media reporting on the science.”
Photos: Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy campaigns in Cedar Rapids
More in Iowa Caucuses
Supporters watch Republican Presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis enter during a campaign event for Republican Presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at Tommy’s Restaurant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. DeSantis emphasized his winning record in Florida and how that will carry over to the presidential race to a crowd of over a hundred supporters and restaurant-goers.
Ramaswamy, DeSantis stop in Cedar Rapids amid pre-caucus barnstorm
Former President Donald Trump signs autographs during Trump’s Commit to Caucus Rally at Des Moines Area Community College in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The Iowa caucuses take place on Jan. 15. In the December 2023 Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Trump leads with 51 percent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sits in second with 19 percent, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley sits in third with 16 percent.
Photos: Former President Donald Trump's Commit to Caucus Rally in Newton
Nikki Haley speaks to the audience during a Women for Nikki town hall in Davenport on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Haley spoke about her goals as president including veteran care, securing the border, and abortion laws
Haley vows to be ‘generational leader,’ talks abortion policy at Davenport event
More in National Politics
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets his supporters after an event hosted by super PAC Never Back Down at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall in Southwest Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. In a crowd of 60 supporters, DeSantis emphasized his record as Governor of Florida and the legislative results he helped deliver in the state. “I don’t say things idly, when I’m doing it I think about how I’m going to actually get it accomplished,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis emphasizes record in closing pitch to Iowa voters
A Donald Trump bobble head is seen before a campaign event with 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Hyatt Regency in Coralville on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Doors open at 3 p.m., with the former President expected to speak around 6 p.m..
Trump visits Coralville for campaign rally, reiterates disapproval of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ endorsement of DeSantis
Media members set up equipment during the 99th County Rally at the Thunderdome in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 99th stop in Jasper County, Iowa rounds out the “full Grassley.”
CNN to hold presidential debate in Iowa on Jan. 10 ahead of Iowa caucuses
About the Contributors
Grace Katzer, Politics Reporter
she/her/hers
Grace Katzer is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications, Political Science, and a writing certificate. Previous to her position as a politics reporter, she has been a higher education news reporter at The Daily Iowan and interned with the Spencer Daily Reporter as a news reporter and Iowa Starting Line as a news media reporter.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in