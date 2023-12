Iowa defeated Northern Illinois, 103-74, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

The game drew 11,846 attendees to the arena.

The Hawkeyes led in total rebounds and assists, with the Huskies taking the lead in turnovers.

Iowa forward Ben Krikke led the Hawkeyes with 20 points along with Iowa guard Payton Sandfort with 16 points.

Iowa, now with an 8-5 record, will next face the Wisconsin Badgers in Maddison, Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 2, at 6:00 p.m.