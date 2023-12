No. 4 Iowa men’s wrestling defeated Columbia, 38-3, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

In an overtime match, Iowa’s Cullan Schriever defeated Columbia’s Angelino Rini at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in a tightly contested about.

The Hawkeyes will next compete in the Solide Salute at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Dec. 29 and 30, 2023.