Photos: 2023 Jimmy Grant Alumni Invitational

Athletes gathered for the Jimmy Grant Alumni Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility on Saturday.

Iowa seniors Kalen Walker and Paige Magee both broke school records at the Invitational.

Walker broke his previous school record in the 60-meter finals at a time of 6.59.

Magee ran an 8.07 in the 60-meter hurdles tying the Myreanna Bebe’s school record set last season.

The Hawkeyes hosted Western Illinois and Wisconsin, competing in events including the pentathlon, weight throwing, field events, and various running events at the indoor track.

Next, Iowa’s men’s and women’s team will compete at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.