The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Photos: 2023 Jimmy Grant Alumni Invitational

DI Visuals Staff
December 9, 2023

Athletes gathered for the Jimmy Grant Alumni Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility on Saturday.

Iowa seniors Kalen Walker and Paige Magee both broke school records at the Invitational.

Walker broke his previous school record in the 60-meter finals at a time of 6.59.

Magee ran an 8.07 in the 60-meter hurdles tying the Myreanna Bebe’s school record set last season.

The Hawkeyes hosted Western Illinois and Wisconsin, competing in events including the pentathlon, weight throwing, field events, and various running events at the indoor track.

Next, Iowa’s men’s and women’s team will compete at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

jimmygrant0001
Gallery25 Photos
Grace Smith
Athletes prepare to race during the Jimmy Grant Alumni Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes hosted Western Illinois and Wisconsin, competing in events including the pentathlon, weight throwing, field events, and various running events at the indoor track.

About the Contributors
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Sara Stumpff, Photojournalist
she/her
Sara is a third year UI student who transfered from Kirkwood. She is a "non traditional" student who will hopefully obtain her BFA in Photography and BA in Spanish.
