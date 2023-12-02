The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Photos: Ron DeSantis’ 99th County Rally in Newton

Byline photo of Shaely Odean
Shaely Odean, Photojournalist
December 2, 2023

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held his 99th County Rally at the Thunderdome in Newton, Iowa on Saturday.

DeSantis is trailing former President Donald Trump in the polls for the 2024 election.

DeSantis talked to about 100 attendees at the Thunderdome, while discussing his aspirations for the United States.

“I’m looking for somebody who fears God. Because the fear of God is the beginning of all wisdom in our country, right now we need somebody to know that they fear God. They don’t believe they are God,” Evangelical leader, Bob Vander Plaats said.

2023_12_02_desantisnewton_SO_001
Gallery20 Photos
Shaely Odean
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to event-goers during the 99th County Rally at the Thunderdome in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. DeSantis’ 99th stop in Jasper County, Iowa rounds out the “full Grassley.”

Shaely Odean, Photojournalist
Shaely Odean is a transfer student at the University of Iowa, currently in her third year. She is pursuing double majors in Journalism and Strategic Communications, as well as Sustainability Sciences. Shaely works as a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan, and her passion lies in environmental issues. Before joining the University of Iowa, she attended Kirkwood Community College, where she served as the photo editor for the Kirkwood Communique.
