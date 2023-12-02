Photos: Ron DeSantis’ 99th County Rally in Newton

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held his 99th County Rally at the Thunderdome in Newton, Iowa on Saturday.

DeSantis is trailing former President Donald Trump in the polls for the 2024 election.

DeSantis talked to about 100 attendees at the Thunderdome, while discussing his aspirations for the United States.

“I’m looking for somebody who fears God. Because the fear of God is the beginning of all wisdom in our country, right now we need somebody to know that they fear God. They don’t believe they are God,” Evangelical leader, Bob Vander Plaats said.