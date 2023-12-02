Photos: Donald Trump campaign rally at Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids

Former Donald Trump held a rally for his 2024 presidential campaign at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday.

The former president is ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley in Iowa polls.

Trump focused on the Biden Administration instead of the GOP candidates who trail him in the polls indicating his expectation for a rematch with President Biden in 2024.

“This campaign is a righteous crusade to liberate our republic from Biden and the criminals in the Biden administration,” Trump said.