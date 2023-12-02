The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Donald Trump campaign rally at Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids

Jordan Barry, Photojournalist
December 2, 2023

Former Donald Trump held a rally for his 2024 presidential campaign at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday.

The former president is ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley in Iowa polls.

Trump focused on the Biden Administration instead of the GOP candidates who trail him in the polls indicating his expectation for a rematch with President Biden in 2024.

“This campaign is a righteous crusade to liberate our republic from Biden and the criminals in the Biden administration,” Trump said.

2023_12_02_DTCRKirkwood_JB_SS0001
Gallery18 Photos
Jordan Barry
Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a 2024 presidential campaign rally in Johnson Hall of Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

