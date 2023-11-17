The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Embracing Courage, The Story of Cooper Estenson | Iowa vs. Illinois Kid Captain

Cooper Estenson is this week’s kid captain. Through his battle with cancer, the 11 year old has kept a positive attitude.
Byline photo of Aidan Wirtz
Aidan Wirtz, DITV Reporter
November 17, 2023
