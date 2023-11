Members of the University of Iowa’s chapter of Young Americans for Freedom hosted a lecture and Q&A with conservative activist Yeonmi Park in the Iowa Memorial Union’s Main Lounge on Tuesday.

Park is a human trafficking survivor, Ted speaker, and author of In Order to Live: A North Korean Girl’s Journey to Freedom.

During her lecture, she talked about her experiences as a North Korean defector and vehement opposer of communism.

The conference began at 7:00 and lasted around an hour.