Photos: Small game, big numbers

Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
November 14, 2023

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ roadside survey found the pheasant population increased by nearly 23 birds per route, a 15 percent increase over 2022.

Pheasant season in Iowa began on Oct. 28 and ends on Jan. 10, 2024. Hunters can harvest pheasants between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Hunters must wear one article of clothing with solid blaze orange covering the surface area of at least 50 percent. The bag limit for pheasants is three roosters per day.

Aaron Ohlsen, of Oxford, Iowa, is an avid hunter who harvests pheasants and other game throughout the season. While hunting pheasants Ohlsen is often accompanied by his hunting Llewellin setter, Boone.

2023_11_03_pheasanthunting_AB_0002
Gallery10 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Aaron Ohlsen drives towards the Hawkeye Wildlife Management Area in Oxford, Iowa, during pheasant hunting season on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Hunters can harvest pheasants between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

