Photos: Iowa vs. Rutgers Football

The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 22-0, during the Military Appreciation Game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

At the end of the first half, Iowa led 6-0, with kicker Drew Stevens scoring two field goals, who later scored a third in the second half.

Roughly two weeks after announcing that Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentzs would not return next season, his offense currently stands at 18.8 points per game compared to his required 25.

Iowa led in time of possession with 38:22 over Rutgers 21:38. Iowa also had 21 first downs with a total of 402 yards over Rutgers 127.

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill led the team in offensive yards with 223 total while averaging 7.2 per play. Hill scored one touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Both teams had one turnover, with both quarterbacks Deacon Hill and Rutgers Gavin Wimsatt throwing interceptions.

This was the first time Iowa held a team to zero points since the end of their last season. The Hawkeyes record now stands at 8-2, claiming the Big Ten West Division title.

Iowa will host its last home game of the season at Kinnick Stadium against Illinois next Saturday, Nov. 18.