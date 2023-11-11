The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa defense posts first shutout of season in 22-0 victory over Rutgers
Iowa football offense ‘breaks the rock,’ compiles 402 yards in 22-0 win over Rutgers
No. 22 Iowa football dominates Rutgers, 22-0, in game dictated by defense and passing prowess
Live updates | No. 22 Iowa football returns to Kinnick Stadium, hosts Rutgers
Hawkeye guard Brock Harding provides huge spark as playmaker as Iowa tops Alabama State
Advertisement

Photos: Iowa vs. Rutgers Football

Grace Smith and Cody Blissett
November 11, 2023

The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 22-0, during the Military Appreciation Game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

At the end of the first half, Iowa led 6-0, with kicker Drew Stevens scoring two field goals, who later scored a third in the second half.

Roughly two weeks after announcing that Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentzs would not return next season, his offense currently stands at 18.8 points per game compared to his required 25.

Iowa led in time of possession with 38:22 over Rutgers 21:38. Iowa also had 21 first downs with a total of 402 yards over Rutgers 127.

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill led the team in offensive yards with 223 total while averaging 7.2 per play. Hill scored one touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Both teams had one turnover, with both quarterbacks Deacon Hill and Rutgers Gavin Wimsatt throwing interceptions.

This was the first time Iowa held a team to zero points since the end of their last season. The Hawkeyes record now stands at 8-2, claiming the Big Ten West Division title.

Iowa will host its last home game of the season at Kinnick Stadium against Illinois next Saturday, Nov. 18.

2023_11_11_IowaFBvRutgers_GSCB_0001
Gallery34 Photos
Cody Blissett
Iowa players run onto the field before a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Iowa had 402 total yards compared to Rutgers’ 127. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 22-0.

About the Contributors
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in