The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Alabama State Hornets, 98-67, in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

The Hawkeyes had no turnovers in the second half and four players were in double digits with Patrick McCaffery as the top scorer at 22 points.

The Hawkeyes will play No. 8 Crieghton Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 9 P.M. in the CHI Health Center in Omaha.