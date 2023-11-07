Photos: UI Day to Dance Marathon Power Hour

The University of Iowa Dance Marathon organization hosted the “Day to Dance Marathon” Power Hour at the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City on Tuesday. The organization raised $253,695.30 during its 24-hour fundraising event.
University of Iowa Dance Marathon Advisor Jessie Cunningham looks for a number during Dance Marathon’s “Day to Dance Marathon” Power Hour at the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. The organization raised $253,695.30 during its 24-hour fundraising event.
