Photos: UI Day to Dance Marathon Power Hour

Grace Smith, Photojournalist
November 7, 2023

The University of Iowa Dance Marathon organization hosted the “Day to Dance Marathon” Power Hour at the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City on Tuesday. The organization raised $253,695.30 during its 24-hour fundraising event.

Grace Smith
University of Iowa Dance Marathon Advisor Jessie Cunningham looks for a number during Dance Marathon’s “Day to Dance Marathon” Power Hour at the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. The organization raised $253,695.30 during its 24-hour fundraising event.

About the Contributor
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
