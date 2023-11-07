The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Kim Reynolds endorses Ron DeSantis in Des Moines

Jordan Barry, Photojournalist
November 7, 2023

Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his 2024 presidential run while at a rally at the River Center in Des Moines Monday night. 

“We need someone who will fight for you, who puts this country first and not himself,” Gov. Reynolds said. 

The endorsement comes as a recent Times/Siena poll shows former president Donald Trump leading in five battleground states. 

“I don’t care what they say about me. I will take the arrows. I will take the criticism. I’ll take the hits, because, ultimately, it’s not about me. It’s about you, and I will fight for you.” DeSantis said.

Jordan Barry/The Daily Iowan
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pose for photos after Gov. Reynolds’ public endorsement of Gov. DeSantis for his 2024 presidential election bid at the River Center in Des Moines on Monday Nov. 6, 2023.

