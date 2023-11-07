Photos: Kim Reynolds endorses Ron DeSantis in Des Moines

Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his 2024 presidential run while at a rally at the River Center in Des Moines Monday night.

“We need someone who will fight for you, who puts this country first and not himself,” Gov. Reynolds said.

The endorsement comes as a recent Times/Siena poll shows former president Donald Trump leading in five battleground states.

“I don’t care what they say about me. I will take the arrows. I will take the criticism. I’ll take the hits, because, ultimately, it’s not about me. It’s about you, and I will fight for you.” DeSantis said.