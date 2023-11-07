The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 2023 General Election in Iowa City

DI Visuals Staff
November 7, 2023

Iowa City residents voted in the general election at numerous polling locations around town during Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Voting started at 7 a.m. and ended at 8 p.m.

Iowa City residents voted for city and school board elections. Seven candidates are vying for four spots on the Iowa City Community School Board. Four seats are available on the Iowa City City Council and two At-Large, one District A, and one District C are also open.

City Council candidates include Laura Bergus, Pauline Taylor, Josh Moe, Mandi Remington, Mazahir Salih, and Andrew Dunn.

School Board candidates include Molly Abraham, Charlie Eastham, Lisa Williams, Micah Broekemeier, Robert Decker, Mitchell Lingo, and Jacob Onken.

2023_11_07_electionday_slides_0001
Gallery14 Photos
Grace Smith
Matt Mettemeyer walks into the Iowa City Community School District administration building on Dodge Street to vote during Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Iowa City residents voted Tuesday for city and school board elections. Seven candidates are vying for four spots on the Iowa City Community School Board. Four seats are available on the Iowa City City Council and two At-Large, one District A, and one District C are also open.

About the Contributors
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Sara Stumpff, Photojournalist
she/her
Sara is a third year UI student who transfered from Kirkwood. She is a "non traditional" student who will hopefully obtain her BFA in Photography and BA in Spanish.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
