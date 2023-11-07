Photos: 2023 General Election in Iowa City

Iowa City residents voted in the general election at numerous polling locations around town during Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Voting started at 7 a.m. and ended at 8 p.m.

Iowa City residents voted for city and school board elections. Seven candidates are vying for four spots on the Iowa City Community School Board. Four seats are available on the Iowa City City Council and two At-Large, one District A, and one District C are also open.

City Council candidates include Laura Bergus, Pauline Taylor, Josh Moe, Mandi Remington, Mazahir Salih, and Andrew Dunn.

School Board candidates include Molly Abraham, Charlie Eastham, Lisa Williams, Micah Broekemeier, Robert Decker, Mitchell Lingo, and Jacob Onken.