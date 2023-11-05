Highlight to Watch: Iowa’s four-down goal line stand

After starting on its own 33-yard line at the end of the third quarter, the Wildcats marched 55 yards up the field in 14 plays, collecting four first downs, twice as many as they had at halftime. Then, Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean was flagged for defensive pass interference, and Northwestern moved up 10 yards to the two and granted first-and-goal.

With four attempts to cross the goal line, the Wildcats gained one yard on their first attempt, an inside-zone run to RB Cam Porter but that was all Northwestern could muster.

Two Northwestern QB Brendan Sullivan sneaks up the middle, another Porter rush all yielded the same result: no yards, much to the delight of the Black and Gold faithful, whose cries of encouragement grew louder after each stop.