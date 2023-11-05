The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Highlight to Watch: Iowa’s four-down goal line stand

The Wildcats rushed for just one yard on four attempts, starting at the two-yard line on first-and-goal.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 5, 2023
Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee and linebacker Jay Higgins tackle Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Lee had four total tackles. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.

After starting on its own 33-yard line at the end of the third quarter, the Wildcats marched 55 yards up the field in 14 plays, collecting four first downs, twice as many as they had at halftime. Then, Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean was flagged for defensive pass interference, and Northwestern moved up 10 yards to the two and granted first-and-goal. 

With four attempts to cross the goal line, the Wildcats gained one yard on their first attempt, an inside-zone run to RB Cam Porter but that was all Northwestern could muster. 

Two Northwestern QB Brendan Sullivan sneaks up the middle, another Porter rush all yielded the same result: no yards, much to the delight of the Black and Gold faithful, whose cries of encouragement grew louder after each stop. 
Iowa vs. Northwestern 2023
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
